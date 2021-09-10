Abingdon-Avon School District faces mask mandate

Starting today, students and staff in the Abingdon-Avon School District will be mandated to mask up, per a school board decision. This comes three weeks after the district initially defied Governor J. B. Pritzker’s statewide order.

Parents have mixed opinions, based on comments responding to a Facebook post made by the district.

The Abingdon-Avon School District was told it had until October 15 to comply with the mandate or risk losing money, participating in sports and recognition of the graduation of high school seniors.