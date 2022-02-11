The Abingdon Police Department announced it needs the public’s assistance in finding a missing person.
Rob l. Rogers of Abingdon was last seen on Wednesday, February 9, driving a maroon 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Illinois plates, 1575390-B. Rogers is a white male, 5’8″, 165 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue denim pants, black cap and brown boots.
If you have seen him or have any information about Rogers’s whereabouts, call the Abingdon Police Department at (309) 462-2091 or the Knox County Sheriff’s department at (309) 343- 9151.