The Abingdon Police Department announced it needs the public’s assistance in finding a missing person.

Rob l. Rogers of Abingdon was last seen on Wednesday, February 9, driving a maroon 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Illinois plates, 1575390-B. Rogers is a white male, 5’8″, 165 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue denim pants, black cap and brown boots.

MISSING: Rob l. Rogers (Abingdon Police Department)

Rob l. Rogers was last seen driving this maroon 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Illinois plates, 1575390-B (Abingdon Police Department)

If you have seen him or have any information about Rogers’s whereabouts, call the Abingdon Police Department at (309) 462-2091 or the Knox County Sheriff’s department at (309) 343- 9151.