A day after a GoFundMe page was launched seeking “Justice for Milo,” $2,365 has been donated as of mid-afternoon Thursday, May 5.

On April 28th, the former stray tuxedo cat Milo was found 40 yards from his Rock Island home — killed, gutted, and skinned. King’s Harvest No-Kill Shelter in Davenport started the GoFundMe to raise money as a reward for the arrest and conviction of the person who carried out “these horrific crimes against poor Milo,” the page says.

Rock Island Police are conducting a felony investigation of animal abuse/cruelty, and “we are all praying for someone to come forward with any information regarding the situation,” the page says.

The cat’s owner, Steve Havercamp, said Thursday there are no leads yet in the case, but he’s profoundly moved by the outpouring of support.

“There’s been tremendous community response, it’s amazing,” he said. “It’s because people are outraged by what they’re seeing.” The money raised so far is “a huge testament to the community, people who are interested in resolving this.”

Havercamp made a flyer about Milo and has passed it out to neighbors and businesses in the College Hill area, and affixed it to telephone poles. He also gave remote camera footage near his house to the Rock Island detective working on the case.

“The community has really rallied like it rarely does,” Havercamp said of support he’s received. “They’re offended by what happened and want to make sure whoever did this doesn’t do it anymore. The response from the community is more than I could ever have imagined.”

