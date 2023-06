FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Saturday night’s storms knocked out power to thousands of people in the Quad Cities. As of midnight about 6,000 people remain with no electricity.

Most of those are in East Moline. Winds maxed out around 70 mph in the Quad Cities as severe storms rolled through.

Frequent lightning also was reported Saturday night.