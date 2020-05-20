Absentee ballot request deadline for Iowa’s June 2 Primary is Friday

Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Roxanne Moritz wants to remind voters that the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the Iowa June primary election is Friday, May 22 at 5pm. Anyone requesting a ballot by mail after the deadline will not receive one.

Request forms for an absentee ballot can be obtained here.

Requests can be returned by mail or by hand, including dropping off requests at the drop box located in the main driveway of the Scott County Administrative Center at 600 West 4th Street in Davenport.

In-person early voting is another option for voters and is available now at the Scott County Administrative Center. The early voting location is in the first floor Board Room with special provisions for social distancing. Currently, the rest of the Administrative Center is closed to the general public. More information about early voting can be found here.

And a reminder for those that still plan to vote on Primary Day, polling places will be temporarily consolidated to 23 locations from the usual 63 in an effort to battle COVID-19.

For a specific information about the new polling places, visit the Scott County Auditor’s website.