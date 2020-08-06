Absentee ballot requests will be sent to all Scott County voters

Roxanna Moritz, Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, announced on Thursday she is mailing absentee ballot request forms to all active voters in Scott County for the November 3, 2020 General Election. It seeks to limit exposure to COVID-19.

The forms will be mailed in two waves. The first wave, to voters outside of Davenport (including Bettendorf, Eldridge, LeClaire and other towns and unincorporated areas), will be mailed on August 11th. The second wave to voters in Davenport will be mailed on August 17th.

“We have to take steps to limit exposure to the coronavirus for the county’s precinct election officials and the general public,” Moritz said. “In 2016 we had 45,527 voters go to the 63 polling places in Scott County, and in 2012 we had 46,621 voters. Numbers like that going to our polling places represents a huge opportunity for community spread of COVID-19.”

“Last June we had to consolidate polling places and it would have been a public health disaster to accommodate that many people at the polls,” Moritz said. “Several of our usual locations were hesitant to open their facilities to the general public, and some locations did not lend themselves to social distancing, all of which necessitated combining locations.”

Moritz encourages all voters to consider voting by absentee ballot, and the first step is to complete the absentee ballot request form. She said for privacy the request form can be reverse folded and taped shut in the corners. Return postage is free to the voter.

More information can be found on the Scott County Auditor’s website.