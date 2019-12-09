Abused and neglected dog brought to shelter dies

A badly wounded dog that was brought to the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter earlier Monday morning has died of internal injuries.

The dog Emmanuel, as named by the shelter, was brought there by a man who was walking his dog at the Scott County Park when he found Emmanuel by a tree.

The dog was admitted with injuries of intentional abuse and neglect, according according Rochelle Dougall, Assistant Director at the shelter.

Noticing the dog’s condition, the shelter immediately set up a donation fund and raised over $9000 through a Facebook post. (Warning: The post contains a graphic image of the dog’s injuries.)

Originally meant to help cover the extensive veterinary care that Emmanuel would have needed, the money will now go toward helping local cases of abuse and neglect, according Dougall.