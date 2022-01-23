Access to government buildings limited beginning Jan. 24 due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The City of West Burlington announced Sunday that it’s limiting access to its government buildings until further notice.

Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, the lobbies of West Burlington City Hall and West Burlington Police Department will be closed to the public.

According to a news release, this closure is “due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 and possible exposures to city staff.”

The City says they remain committed to serving citizens and will remain available at this time by appointment only.

Citizens who need to contact either building are strongly encouraged to do so via phone or email.

To reach City Hall, dial 319-752-5451 or email city@westburlington.org.

To reach the police department for nonemergency and general inquiries, dial 319-754-8555 or email Chief of Police Jesse Logan, loganj@westburlington.org.

The City also recommends visiting its website, which can provide answers to routine questions and be used as a resource for many application forms.

Need to pay a bill? The City provides several options for citizens to pay monthly utility bills and urges people to utilize these services to limit in-person contact:

Make online payments here .

. Drop payments off at the green payment dropbox located under the tree in the parking lot behind City Hall. The secure payment box is monitored by a surveillance camera and checked daily.

located under the tree in the parking lot behind City Hall. The secure payment box is monitored by a surveillance camera and checked daily. Mail payments to 122 Broadway Street, West Burlington, IA 52665.

The City thanks residents for their cooperation as they work to stop the spread of the virus.