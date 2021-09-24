Access to railroad crossing delayed until Oct. 15

UPDATE: The Mulberry Street railroad crossing, east of Seminary Street, was originally anticipated to reopen Friday, Sept. 24.

Due to a delay related to ordering materials, the crossing will remain closed until Friday, Oct. 15.

EARLIER UPDATE: A railroad crossing in Galesburg is set to close for a few days.

According to the City, the Mulberry Street railroad crossing, located east of Seminary Street, will be closed 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

The crossing is anticipated to remain closed until 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

During this time, BNSF Railway will be making repairs to tracks at this location.