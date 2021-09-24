Access to railroad crossing delayed until Oct. 15

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Railroad crossing

UPDATE: The Mulberry Street railroad crossing, east of Seminary Street, was originally anticipated to reopen Friday, Sept. 24.

Due to a delay related to ordering materials, the crossing will remain closed until Friday, Oct. 15.

EARLIER UPDATE: A railroad crossing in Galesburg is set to close for a few days.

According to the City, the Mulberry Street railroad crossing, located east of Seminary Street, will be closed 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

The crossing is anticipated to remain closed until 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

During this time, BNSF Railway will be making repairs to tracks at this location.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories