An accident between a car and pickup knocked down a light pole in the 1000 block of State Street in Bettendorf on January 14, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

A minor accident between a car and a pickup knocked down a light pole in the 1000 block of State Street in Bettendorf just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

There were no injuries from the accident and it remains under investigation.

