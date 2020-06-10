Accident in Bettendorf knocks down utility pole

Local 4 was the only news crew on the scene where a dump truck ran into and knocked down a utility pole at 19th and Grant Streets in Bettendorf on Wednesday afternoon just before 2pm.
A car was heavily damaged from the falling pole.
Several lost power in the area due to the accident.
No information on if there were any injuries.
