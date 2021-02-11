Accident in East Moline closes portion of 16th Avenue

UPDATE: Local 4 News witnessed one person being searched and detained by police at the scene. It is unknown if that person was taken into custody.

EARLIER UPDATE: A serious accident in East Moline has closed a portion of 16th Avenue as emergency crews tend to the scene.

The accident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Thursday when a car traveling west on 16th Avenue lost control, hit a fire hydrant, a fence, then a porch railing, before ending up upside down in the front yard of a home.

The East Moline Police, East Moline Fire Department, and Moline Fire Department all responded to the accident.

There is no information at this time if there were any injuries.