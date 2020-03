Emergency crews respond to an accident at 15th Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island on March 21, 2020 (photo credit: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Emergency crews responded to an accident at the intersection of 15th Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island on Saturday afternoon shortly before 3pm.

The accident involved two cars. Three individuals were taken away in ambulances. Their current condition is unknown.