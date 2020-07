A truck is missing its wheel after getting in an accident with a semi on Route 150 just south of Orion, Illinois on July 14, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

An accident just south of Orion on Route 150 left a truck without its front wheel.

It happened when the pickup and a semi sideswiped each other.

No one was injured in the accident.

There was only minor damage to the semi and the damage to the pickup was isolated to the driver’s side front.

The accident is still under investigation.