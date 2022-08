An accident has closed U.S. Highway 61 down to one lane on the southbound side at Eldridge just south of Blackhawk Trail. A southbound vehicle veered off into the west side ditch, Iowa State Patrol told Local 4 News.

Two people were thrown from the vehicle and were transported from the scene with serious injuries.

(photo: Bryan Bobb)

At this time, we do not know the severity or cause of the accident. Stayed tuned to Local 4 News as updates come in.