Accident near Sterling sends four to the hospital

A two vehicle accident in rural Sterling on Monday around 7:15p.m. sent four to the hospital.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, a KIA Sportage driven by a 17-year-old female from Sterling was stopped at the stop sign on Fulfs Road at the intersection with Freeport Road.

A Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Samantha Grinnel, 21, of Freeport, was traveling north on Freeport Road when the KIA Sportage pulled into the intersection. Unable to avoid a crash, the Dodge struck the KIA’s driver’s side.

The two drivers and two 17-year-old passengers in the KIA were transported to CGH Medical Center for treatment of injuries. No information on their conditions was released.

The Illinois State Police, Sterling Police Department, CGH EMS, and Rock Falls Fire EMS all assisted at the scene of the accident.