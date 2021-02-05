Accident on Avenue of the Cities in East Moline heavily damages vehicle

Emergency crews are investigating to an accident on Avenue of the Cities and Kennedy Drive in East Moline that occurred around 3 p.m. on Friday.
One car sustained major damage.
There is no information at this time if there were any injuries.
Kennedy Drive at Avenue of the Cities is currently shut down as the accident is investigated and cleared.
This is a developing story.