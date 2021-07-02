Accident shuts down part of US 61 in Scott County

Emergency crews respond to an accident on US 61 and 110th Avenue in Scott County on July 2, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews responded to an accident on US 61 and 110th Avenue between Davenport and Blue Grass in Scott County around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Law enforcement has closed the east bound lanes of US 61 to help emergency crews tend to the accident.

According to the Local 4 News crew at the scene, the accident appears to have involved a semi-tanker trailer and pick-up truck that was towing a trailer.

Blue Grass, Buffalo and Davenport Fire Departments all responded to the accident, along with Medic and Durant ambulance. A Medforce helicopter was called in and later left the scene.

There is no information about injuries or how many people were involved at this time.