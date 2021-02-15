Accident shuts down part of East Locust Street in Davenport

A two vehicle accident on Monday afternoon shut down part of East Locust Street in Davenport.
The westbound lanes of East Locust starting at Farnam Street are closed as emergency crews clear up the accident located at the intersection with LeClaire Street.
There is no information about injuries, but Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, witnessed an ambulance leaving the scene with its siren on.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.