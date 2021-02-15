Accident shuts down part of East Locust Street in Davenport

A two vehicle accident shut down part of East Locust Street in Davenport on February 15, 5021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

A two vehicle accident on Monday afternoon shut down part of East Locust Street in Davenport.

The westbound lanes of East Locust starting at Farnam Street are closed as emergency crews clear up the accident located at the intersection with LeClaire Street.

There is no information about injuries, but Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, witnessed an ambulance leaving the scene with its siren on.

Davenport Police are at the scene of an accident at Locust and LeClaire. East Locust is shut down at Farnam. An ambulance left the scene with the sirens on. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/TzMDVcfu4p — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 15, 2021