Car overturned in an accident on Il-5 in Silvis. Photo by Joshua Vinson.

A car overturned Tuesday morning on the corner of Illinois 5 and Crosstown Avenue in Silvis.

Illinois 5 northbound is currently shutdown from 18th Ave. to Crosstown Avenue.

No other information is available at this time.

