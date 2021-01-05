Accidents, tragedy from 2020: A look back at breaking news Part 1

Local 4 News is taking time to look back at 2020. We looked back at crime in the Quad-Cities last week. But crime wasn’t the only topic of news that made headlines last year.

Of course 2020 was the year of the pandemic. And that wasn’t the only challenge Quad-Citians would face.

In early January, a train going through downtown LeClaire derailed and knocked loose 12 cars, creating panic in the area.

“I was at the front of the restaurant where I was in the corner where I had clear sight to the back deck door.” Said Michelle Lopez, the General Manager of Blue Iguana. “I saw the cars flying up in the air. I didn’t know what to do. I just started screaming ‘Call 911!”

The box cars avoided nearby people and buildings. The derailment then raised questions of how fast trains go when they pass through downtown LeClaire.

“The trains go by so fast, I think it’s ridiculous. I mean I don’t know what caused it, but I definitely think if it’s coming through town they should be slowing down here.”

“We have tug fest down there and there are a lot of people just in that spot when tug fest is going on and they tend to go really fast there during tug fest as well.”

On Easter weekend in April, tragedy struck the law-enforcement community when Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle was involved in an accident and died in the line of duty. Police officers from all over Illinois and Iowa took part in a procession, showing how strong the bond of police brotherhood is and how his loss affected the whole law-enforcement community.

“He was a great chief for Hampton.” Said East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey. “I know they all loved him as their chief. You know he was very personable and loved to make relationships with people and just loved his job in general of protecting the citizens of Hampton.”

Hampton city leaders later renamed 3rd Avenue after Engle because he always parked his squad there in the morning before school.

“My grandson goes to the school.” said Kathy Engle, Terry’s wife. “He would always see his grandfather parked there and he was reassured that grandpa was watching, you know, and made sure every kid got in the building.”

“It was awesome. Everybody knew him sitting there so a day without him there, they felt a little less protected, I guess.”

The Steel Dam in Milan also made headlines in the middle of June when the engine of a boat carrying four people failed. The boat flipped over at the dam. A local fisherman saw the incident and alerted authorities before the boat went over.

“The motor had stalled and they were roaring, trying to keep from going over the edge.” A fisherman told Local Four. “I knew they weren’t gonna make it. When it went over, the boat actually stayed upright, but then it took on enough water where it flipped it over and that was it.”

As a result, 21-year-old Alondra Acosta and 16-year-old Alexander Ravelingeen were killed in the accident.

And that wouldn’t be the last time we heard about the steel dam in 2020.