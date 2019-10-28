Accumulating snow heading our way tonight

It’s been a solid 7+ months, the last time it snowed in the Quad Cities was March 17th. If you’re not a snow lover, your luck is about to run out!

We’re looking at some early season snow moving through the area tonight. Rain starts around 9 p.m. and then changes to snow by 11 p.m.

Accumulations will be mainly confined to grassy areas and elevated surfaces, but we are looking at an inch or two of wet, slushy snow tonight.

Monday night snow totals

Model snow totals for Monday night

Most of the snow is gone early Tuesday morning.

We certainly won’t have to wait 7 months for our next chance of snow, we don’t even have to wait 7 days! There’s another chance for snow Wednesday and Thursday for Halloween!

Snow in October is unusual, but not quite of unheard of in the Quad Cities.

Here are the last 5 times we had more than a trace of snow in October – you have to go back almost half a century to get 5 years!