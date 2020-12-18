Accused Chuck E. Cheese shooter pleads not guilty

The woman accused in an Oct. 25 slaying at Chuck E. Cheese, Davenport, has pleaded not guilty, according to records filed Thursday in Scott County Court.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, faces a charge of first-degree murder. She still was being held Thursday in Scott County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond Thursday.

First appearance in court

Pollion, 24, of Davenport, appeared Oct. 27 before Judge Cheryl Traum in Scott County Court. Local 4 News was the only station at the appearance. Pollion appeared briefly on a video screen before the judge, who was in a courtroom in the Scott County Courthouse.

Traum explained to Pollion that a first-degree murder charge carries a maximum of life in prison.

A financial affidavit shows Pollion works at Community Health Care, where she made $10,000 in the last 12 months. Another family member is either supported by or lives with Pollion, who lists her assets of more than $100 as “none,” and pays $775 rent.

The scene

After police responded to the scene the night of Sunday, Oct. 25, a witness told Local 4 News an injured person was lying on the floor in the restaurant at 903 E. Kimberly Road.

Eloise Chairs, 29, of Davenport, was pronounced dead after being transported from Chuck E. Cheese to Genesis East with a neck wound.

Pollion at first was held in Rock Island County Jail, then transferred to Scott County Jail.

The case continues in court

A pretrial conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 8 in Scott County Court, where a jury trial is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 18.

The trial may be rescheduled at the pretrial conference, court documents say.