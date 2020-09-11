Accused stalker injures woman, faces felony charge

A Davenport man is being held on a total $80,000 bond after he punched a woman in the face shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Lonnie Eugene Brewer, 57, faces a felony charge of stalking and misdemeanor charges of assault with injury and being wanted on an interstate detainer. Also accused of being in violation of a no-contact order, Brewer is being held in Scott County Jail.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

Brewer followed a woman and forced her off the road, blocking her in the lot of Mother Hubbard’s, 7522 Northwest Blvd.

He forced open her driver door, pulled her hair, and punched her in the face with his closed fist.

She was “frightened and intimidated,” and suffered a bleeding laceration above her left eye, bruising and swelling on her face, and said she had pain in her left ribs and right wrist. She had a protective order served Aug. 4.

Brewer, who was identified by witnesses, had “prior occasions of protection-order violations.” He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in Scott County Court.

Stalking under Iowa law

Stalking means someone purposefully engages in conduct that would cause a reasonable person to fear bodily injury or death to herself/himself or immediate family. Also, the perpetrator knows or should have known, that the person would be fearful and the conduct induces fear.

Stalking is considered an aggravated misdemeanor for the first offense. It’s a Class D felony if the stalking is in violation of a protective order or with a dangerous weapon, or somoene stalks a person younger than 18. It’s considered a Class D felony for the second offense and a Class C felony for the third offense.