Iowa lawmakers are in a special session right now to vote on a six week abortion ban bill that would prohibit abortions in the state as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected. Mark Stringer, executive director of the ACLU of Iowa, says the legislation is expected to pass soon. “We expect that they will pass that and then the governor will sign it tonight, perhaps tomorrow, perhaps later in the week, but it’s imminent.”

If passed, the bill may take effect quickly, depending on which version is passed, said Stringer. “There’s an immediate action component of the legislation, which basically means it would be effective almost immediately,” he said. “We can’t be sure if that’s going to stay in the bill or not, but it’s there now in the draft that they’ve been looking at, and that’s problematic for a number of reasons. It will create chaos for abortion providers and Iowa women as they try to decide how to move forward in a state that is taking away fundamental rights.”

Stringer believes the legislation won’t mean a complete end to abortions in the state but will make it harder for women in rural areas or those who don’t have economic resources to travel. “The wealthy, the privileged, if they need abortion care, they will be able to get out of state to get it. The people who are at the bottom rungs of our society, the ones that will be punished the most by this overreach of our state government, they’re going to be the ones that are going to suffer.”

Restricting health care for women is risky, says Stringer. “Any time you limit women’s reproductive health care, you’re endangering the lives of women. Even with the so-called exceptions that they have in this bill, it’s not 100% certain that those exceptions will even be honored.” He says there’s no way to tell what measures women might take if they have no other recourse, but says, “we know in the past, history has shown us that when people are desperate, they’ll resort to desperate measures.”

Voters who feel strongly about the bill can still take action. “You can continue to talk to your legislators,” said Stringer. “It’s pretty apparent that the politics of this are such that nothing’s going to stop this band of politicians from taking away bodily autonomy of Iowa women, despite the fact that polls show that a majority of Iowans actually support abortion rights in all or most cases. Nothing seems to be able to stop these people from taking away rights and it’s wrong.”

“We should not be in this place,” said Stringer. “We should not be in a place where politicians are deciding what happens with women’s bodies. This is a liberty question, it’s a freedom question and the actions of our state government up to now have been wrong. I can’t say it more strongly, this is not what our state government should be doing right now. We have a lot bigger concerns than limiting reproductive healthcare. This is not something that should have been brought to a special session, especially when the bill that they’re proposing is virtually identical to the one that’s already been struck down by the courts. It’s cruel, it’s dangerous and we’ll keep fighting.”