Time is running out for fans of Illinois football concessions to nominate their favorite stands to be part of the 2022 Pork & Pigskins Championship.

For the second year in a row, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) are on the lookout for the state’s best concession stand pork chop sandwich.

Last year, Normal Community High School’s A-Train concession group had both the heart and the flavor to take the first Pork & Pigskins Championship.

“We are pleased to be able to partner with the IHSA on this competition again and recognize the volunteers in our communities who work the concession stands and help us to encourage more people to consume these great pork products across the state while supporting our producers,” said Illinois Pork Producers Board President Thomas Titus.

The 2022 competition will follow a similar recipe as last year, with the contest featuring a mix of online fan voting and special guest judges. The Savory 16 will be determined by online voting; afterwards, guest judges will head to games around the state to try the sandwiches for themselves. The state champion will be announced on October 22 and recognized at the 2022 IHSA Football State Championships on November 26 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign-Urbana. The state champion will receive a prize package from the IPPA that includes a $500 reimbursement on their pork purchase for next season, a state championship banner and the coveted Golden Spatula.

This year’s contest has a new way for a few lucky pork chop sandwich connoisseurs to become involved, as the IHSA is seeking guest judges. If you enjoy IHSA football as well as pork chop sandwiches and attend area high school contests, click here to let them know why you should be a guest judge. The deadline to apply is September 13.

September 13 is also the deadline for schools to enter their concession stands in the Pork & Pigskins Championship. Click here to enter your school’s stand.

Online voting to determine the Savory 16 takes place on September 14 and 15 and those 16 will be judged in person by the guest judges between September 16 and October 21. The state champion will be announced on the IHSA Playoff Pairing Preview Show on October 22 and will receive their prizes at the 2022 IHSA Football State Championships on November 26.

For more information on the Championship, click here.