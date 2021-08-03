Action is back at the Mississippi Valley Fair, the gates open again after the pandemic shut them down last year. People are glad to be roaming the fairgrounds again.

Food, entertainment, rides, games lots of things for people and families to enjoy at the fair.

Liz Eckland took her two daughters for a day of fun at the Mississippi Valley Fair, a decision her family was more than ok with.

“We’ve missed it good to see all the things we missed out on last year and getting to eat all the food,” said Eckland.

Some people may be experiencing the fair for the first time, while other like Hannah Haas are keeping the family tradition alive by coming back yet again.

“It’s nice we didn’t know if it would happen this year so it’s nice to be able to get out and see all the people and ride the rides and bring him and have him have some fun,” said Haas.

Wednesday is Carnival Wristband Days and wristbands are $25.