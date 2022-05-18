Davenport Speedway weekly racing returns Friday to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Grandstand admission is $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Pit passes are $30 for adult, $15 for kids 3-12, and free kids 2 and younger.

Featured will be hot laps, street stocks, IMCA Late Models, Sport Compacts, IMCA Modifieds and IMCA SportMods. Make-up features will include street stocks and IMCA late models.

Heats: Sport Compacts, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, Street Stocks and IMCA Late Models.

B-Main (if needed): Same order as heats.

Features: Sport Compacts, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, Street Stocks, IMCA Late Models.

Pits open at 4 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, email davenportspeedway@fbcom.net.