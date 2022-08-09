The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation (ACUF) has contributed another three-year, $45,000 grant to help fund the Girl Scouts Community Outreach Series. The foundation has partnered with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois since 2020 to fund the series. It directly supports more than 1,100 at-risk girls in underserved areas of Moline, Rock Island, Davenport and Muscatine by building courage, confidence and character through a Girl Scout Leadership Experience. The new grant gives $10,000, plus a $5,000 match incentive each year for 2022, 2023 and 2024. The incentive match encourages the Girl Scouts to raise an additional $5,000 each year from outside sources to match these incentives. This guarantees $30,000 with a potential $15,000 in incentives, totaling $45,000. The ACUF’s initial grant from 2019 – 2021 was for $50,000.

On July 18, Ascentra President and CEO, Linda Andry, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Naeve and Chief Financial Officer, Beth Grabin presented a check during a summer program at Madison Elementary School in Davenport. During the visit, they got to participate in reciting the Girl Scout Law with a group of six Girl Scouts who were preparing to make homemade modeling dough.

“It was a pleasure to hear the girls recite the Girl Scout Law,” said Andry. “I loved hearing the girls say the encouraging words it includes, such as ‘friendly and helpful,’ ‘considerate and caring,’ ‘courageous and strong,’ which are all things young girls need to aspire to be. They finished it off by saying, ‘make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.’ What a shining example of people helping people! We are honored to support such an outstanding program that is historically known for building strong female role models and leaders.”

The Outreach Series offers a quality program delivered by positive adult role models and lets girls learn new concepts and try new things. They practice social skills and learn about healthy relationships. They grow in confidence and learn about making good decisions. They’re introduced to new concepts like STEM and opportunities such as camp.

“The generous financial support from the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation has, and will continue to, help Girl Scouts provide our leadership program to girls in our staff-led program,” says Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “These are girls who are typically in neighborhoods and schools where they face barriers to becoming a Girl Scout. This partnership will continue to have a huge impact and create more equity for girls in our area.”

To learn more about the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, click here.