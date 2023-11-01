The annual Genesis Hospice Remembrance Tree lighting will take place Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf.

For nearly two decades, the tree lighting has been a community tradition to usher in the holiday season and celebrate the memories of loved ones who have passed. The tree-lighting also illuminates the continuing need for access to quality hospice in the region, according to a Genesis release Wednesday.

Genesis Remembrance Tree lighting at the Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bettendorf.

This year’s tree-lighting will be Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m., and parking will be available at 2535 Maplecrest Road, adjacent to the hospice house. Family and friends are welcome to gather for a special service of readings, music and moments of reflection.

Since 2004, Genesis Hospice Remembrance Trees have honored more than 7,000 people and raised more than $100,000 for hospice care services. For some, the tree-lighting has become a family tradition – a way to pause during the busy holiday season and gather and remember with the support of others.

The tree-lighting also has become a tradition for Genesis Hospice team members, who share pride in all the Remembrance Tree represents and plan the event to honor the hospice patients who have touched their own lives.

“The Genesis Hospice Remembrance Tree shines a light on the legacy of those patients who have received our care, and we hope it provides comfort to many.” said Jamie Moen, Genesis Home and Community Services Director. “The tree-lighting is a positive way to honor those who have passed and who we will miss over the holidays.”

The Genesis Hospice motto, ‘Where every life is extraordinary and honored as sacred” is evident in its award-winning care, the release said. This year, Genesis Hospice received a national quality award for the second year in a row and has earned the distinction as the only 5-star-rated hospice provider in the metro Quad Cities, according to medicare.gov.

Individual “light” sponsors are invited to make a donation of $10 or more to honor the memory of a loved one and illuminate the Genesis Remembrance Tree. Proceeds will benefit Genesis Hospice Services. Sponsor a light at the Genesis website HERE.

Limited Edition Ornament

Genesis Hospice has again partnered with Isabel Bloom to create a limited-edition ornament for the 2023 Remembrance Tree lighting. The ornament sale helps support Genesis hospice services and provides loved ones a way to adorn their own tree with loving thoughts of those they wish to always remember.

Ornaments will be available for purchase and pick-up at the tree-lighting ceremony. The cost is $20 each (cash or credit card.) Any remaining ornaments can be purchased at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House following the tree-lighting event (cash only).

Genesis Hospice provides support and comfort to patients and their families when a cure is no longer possible. Hospice care can be provided in the home, a skilled nursing or assisted living facility or the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. For information about how to honor the memory of a loved one, call 563-421-6865 or click HERE.