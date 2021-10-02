Add some SaSS to your Saturdays by joining a new book club

The Davenport Public Library’s newest book club is full of SaSS — and it’s free.

Short for “Saturday Short Stories,” SaSS will meet one Saturday a month in person and virtually to read and discuss short stories written within the last decade by a variety of diverse authors.

The hour-long book club will make its debut 10 a.m. Oct. 9 with a discussion of “Black-Eyed Woman” by Viet Thanh Nguyen at the Fairmount Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St.

Copies of the story are available at all Davenport Public Library locations.

Because the event is hosted indoors, library staff ask that all attendees observe social distancing guidelines and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. Masks are recommended.

Join virtually here with access code 233-032-717 or by phone at +1 (571) 317-3122.

Registration is required and can be completed here.

For more information, visit the Davenport Public Library website or call the library at 563-326-7832.