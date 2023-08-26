From 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, Clinton community professionals and community members will hold the sixth annual Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil at Riverview Bandshell, 251 Ball Park Drive, across from Riverview Pool, in Clinton.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Clinton Community College Auditorium. Bring your own lawn chair. Music and resource tables will be featured prior to the event.

This will be an evening of education and awareness, as well as an opportunity to pay tribute to those lost to overdoses and struggling or recovering from a substance use addiction, including drugs and alcohol.

This is part of the International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose and remember those who have died without stigma and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind and reduce the stigma of addiction.

With resources focused on prevention and treatment, nationally and locally, most communities lack support for those in early and long-term recovery. This gap in services leaves most people struggling to overcome addiction and enter recovery without adequate support, which many times results in the return to use, deteriorating mental health, and decreased quality of life.

Research has shown that up to 80% will relapse within the first year. For those who make it one year, almost 50% will relapse, the release says. But for those who can make it five years, 85% will never use substances again.

If you want to sign up to share a testimonial or to learn more about testimonials, contact Jenna at jennamtyler11@gmail.com. For information about luminaries or other parts of the event, visit here.

CRUSH stands for Community Resources United to Stop Heroin.