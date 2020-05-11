Additional cases of COVID-19 reported locally

On the Illinois side of the river, the Rock Island County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 587 cases.
These new cases include:
A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home
A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home
A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home
A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home
A man in his 70s who is isolating at home
A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
A man in his 60s who is isolating at home
A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
A man in his 30s who is isolating at home
A man in his 20s who is isolating at home
A person of unspecified gender in the 40s age bracket who is isolating at home
A person of unspecified gender in the 40s age bracket who is isolating at home
Henry County and Stark County reported 62 and one case of COVID-19 respectively.
On the Iowa side of the river, the Scott County reported six new cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 286. The county also reported a death of an adult between age 61-80, on Friday.
While counties on both sides of the river operate under different approaches, officials are reminding residents to continue taking the following precautions and protect themselves from COVID-19-
Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies
More local resources:
www.TogetherQC.com
coronavirus.iowa.gov/
https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19
https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america