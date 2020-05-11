Additional cases of COVID-19 reported locally

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

On the Illinois side of the river, the Rock Island County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 587 cases.

These new cases include:

A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A person of unspecified gender in the 40s age bracket who is isolating at home

A person of unspecified gender in the 40s age bracket who is isolating at home

Henry County and Stark County reported 62 and one case of COVID-19 respectively.

On the Iowa side of the river, the Scott County reported six new cases on Monday, bringing the county total to 286. The county also reported a death of an adult between age 61-80, on Friday.

While counties on both sides of the river operate under different approaches, officials are reminding residents to continue taking the following precautions and protect themselves from COVID-19-

Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

More local resources:

www.TogetherQC.com

coronavirus.iowa.gov/

https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19

https://covid19.healthdata.org/united-states-of-america