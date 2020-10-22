Additional COVID-19 restrictions coming to Illinois’ northwest counties due to continued high positivity rate

Illinois Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that additional COVID-19 restrictions will be implemented in Region 1, Northwest Illinois, starting at midnight on October 25 as the area is moved into Tier 2 of the state’s resurgence mitigation plan.

The decision was made because the positivity rate in that region has remained the highest in the state, despite being in Tier 1 restrictions since October 3.

Region 1 contains the northwest counties of Illinois, including, locally, Whiteside, Carroll, Jo Daviess and Lee.

“We’ve said all along that if things don’t start to turn around after two weeks in Tier 1, we can add more stringent measures to help usher in the progress we need to see to get things more open again,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That is now the case in Region 1, which has seen its positivity rise by nearly two points since October 14 alone. Region 1, bordering Wisconsin and Iowa, carries the additional responsibility of navigating a situation where the massive surge of cases in our neighboring states will continue to have a spillover effect. There is no easy fix. So as colder weather comes upon us – and brings flu season along with it – it’s imperative that we take extra caution and extra care. Because at the end of the day, this is bigger than you. This is about all of us, and the communities we call home. We have to take care of each other.”

The additional restrictions in Tier 2 include:

Bars and Restaurants: Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals.

Meetings, social events and gatherings: Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals. These are applicable to professional, religious, cultural, and social group gatherings.

Indoor recreation: Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent capacity with no groups more than 10 people. Does not apply to fitness.

These restrictions do not apply to schools or polling places.

“We know that people and communities need to work together to lower viral spread and reduce the number of new cases being diagnosed,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “I urge people in Region 1 to look at their activities and what they can do to reduce spread. Consider postponing having people over to your home for a celebration, make sure you are distancing from other people, and wear your mask anytime you’re around others.”

IDPH will continue to monitor the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if restrictions can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are needed, or if current restrictions should remain in place.

A full list of mitigation measures pertaining to some businesses and industries may be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce website.