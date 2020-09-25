Adjusting lunchtime protocols for students

Changes to back to school have included many schools ending the day early to avoid crowds in the cafeteria, but that isn’t the case for students in the Pleasant Valley School District.

There used to be 12 students to a table, but now there is only five and they sit in a W formation. Students must social distance when waiting in line for a hot lunch by standing on marked Xs.

“We instilled a rule in our procedures called if you touch it you take it right now so we look with the eyes,” said Tony Hiatt, Bridgeview Elementary School prinicpal. “A great learning strategy that we would hope be reinforced when kids go out in the community for example and when they’re shopping right now. You know if you touch it, you take it.”

The students can take their masks off when they are eating and must sanitize their hands before heading to their next class.