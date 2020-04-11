Adjusting the cap and gown tradition for North Scott High School seniors

Seniors pulled up to North Scott High School to pick up their caps and gowns Friday.

“When you see the cap and gown, it’s recognition you can call it a trophy, your accomplishment,” said Dustin James, Moments with Class co-owner.

With the uncertainty of graduation, it’s a different way of doing things.

“I’m a little disappointed and a little sad I mean it’s not the graduation that I was really hoping for but I mean we’re still kind of waiting to see what’s going on with the virus in May so hopefully we’ll be able to do something,” said senior Grace Sampson.

“Eh, it’s not that big of a deal. It’s just what we have to do and I’m getting used to everything so it’s not the end of the world,” said senior Quentin Allison.

The class of 2020 is getting used to adjusting their senior year memories.

“Me and my friends are definitely going to get together, six feet apart of course and take a bunch of pictures, take a bunch of videos,” said senior Abby Tschopp.



“Have a graduation party later in the summer, maybe the week before the fair or something like that when everything’s getting back to normal,” Sampson said.

For the co-owner of Moments with Class, he is trying to keep this graduation special.

“Just an opportunity how do you create unique experiences,” James said. “We talk about how each class is different each and every year, this class is part of history and you know to get them their items and their cap and gown and their announcements, it’s important because it is, it’s history.”