Adjusting the vaccine process to get kids ready to go back to school

Annual vaccines and physical appointments are kids going back to school are still required, but the process does look a little different.

Families must wait in their cars a send a text message to the office to let them know they have arrived and then will call you when you are able to come in. This is to help limit patient contact.

“These visits are still really important and we don’t want families to be missing these opportunities to take care of their child, so we’re really trying to put a lot of measures in place to make everyone feel comfortable about coming in,” said Anita Ahuja, pediatrician at UnityPoint Health Trinity.

Even during a pandemic, Ahuja said it’s important to prevent the spread of other diseases.

“Despite everything going on with the pandemic, all of those other common illnesses that can happen are still out there and so we do still encourage children to stay up to date on all of their immunizations and to come in for their yearly physicals because there’s a lot of things that we cover at those visits as well,” she said.

