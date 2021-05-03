Adler Foundation series begins Saturday

The Adler Theatre Foundation will present an eclectic series of performances at the Adler Theatre, Davenport, featuring national touring artists and local performers.

Reserved seat tickets are available at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., and online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets to these socially-distanced events will be sold in pods. Guests must purchase all tickets in a selected pod. A face covering is required unless you are actively eating or drinking.

Adler Theatre representatives collaborated with resident companies, Ballet Quad Cities and Quad City Symphony Orchestra, as well as with Quad City Arts and River Music Experience, to showcase a diverse lineup of genres from ballet to rock to magic. For artist information, visit AdlerTheatre.com.

Ballet Quad Cities with special guest Mo Carter – 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8. $25

QCSO Trio: Music of Appalachia with special guest Aaron Fullan – 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29. $25

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves and The Nielsen Trust with special guest All Sweat Productions – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. $22, $34, $42

The Magic of Bill Blagg live – 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 $22, $29, $36, $42

Amythyst Kiah with special guests Ashley Dean and Soultru – Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Tickets: $22, $27, $32