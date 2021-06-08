Adler Theatre hosts Miss Iowa competition

The Miss Iowa Competition is returning to the Adler Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

After a year off because of COVID-19, thirty-two young women will participate for the titles of Miss Iowa 2021 and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen 2021.

Preliminary competition will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the Teen competition will be at 1 p.m. and the Miss Iowa Finals are at 7 p.m.

The competitions are open to the public with tickets available either through the Adler Theatre box office or Ticketmaster.

Miss Iowa 2021 will represent Iowa at the Miss America competition in December.

Reigning Miss Iowa Emily Tinsman and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen Caitlin Crome, both from Bettendorf and uniquely holding their titles for two years due to the pandemic, will perform at the competition and crown their successors.

The ceremony will be emceed by Quad City native Michael Kelly.

Miss Iowa candidates are judged in the categories of private interview, talent, onstage interview, social impact pitch, and Red Carpet. The swimsuit category is no longer a part of the Miss America Organization.

For more information about the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program