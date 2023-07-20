ADM, a global leader in agricultural origination and nutrition, today announced a $107,000 contribution in support of Clinton-area nonprofit organizations and education programs for 2023.

This year, six organizations and schools will be the recipients of grants, helping to ensure a strong and vibrant community into the future, according to an ADM release Thursday.

“We are thrilled to contribute to and support a wide variety of organizations in the Clinton community. Through ADM Cares, we focus on food security, health and well-being, and sustainability, and each of our partners addresses at least one of these pillars to enrich the quality of life in the community,” said Eric Fasnacht, manager for ADM’s corn processing facility in Clinton. “In addition to our monetary contributions, we are excited to maximize our local impact through volunteerism and educational outreach.”

An aerial view of the ADM corn processing plant in Clinton, Iowa.

As part of volunteer initiatives and charitable contributions, ADM is partnering with the Davenport-based River Bend Food Bank to offer assistance for mobile food pantries held at the Information, Referral & Assistance Services Building, and support the food bank’s Backpack Buddy program. Additionally, ADM will partner with Clinton Trees Forever to help plant over 400 trees in the local community, including locations such as school campuses, parks and cemeteries.

In 2023, ADM’s community engagement in Clinton will include educational outreach with schools in the Camanche, Riverbend and St. Joseph Community School Districts. Through financial contributions and volunteerism, ADM’s support will help implement and enhance STEM and computer science education for each of the school districts and provide students a rewarding experience by understanding Lego education, learning the mechanical components of robotics, and getting a firsthand look at ADM’s Clinton-based facilities.

Organizations and programs receiving grants from ADM’s community engagement in Clinton this year include:

• Clinton Police Department

• River Bend Food Bank

• Clinton Trees Forever

• Camanche Community School District

• Riverbend Community School District

• St. Joseph School

“The ADM Cares grant provides the necessary funding to purchase materials to improve STEM instruction and student learning in the St. Joseph School classrooms. With the resources provided through this grant, students are guided in collaborative learning opportunities as they design, build, troubleshoot and produce working robots,” said Sharon Roling, principal of St. Joseph Catholic School.

“Students in other grades work on coding activities by engaging in activities that are of high interest. As the school principal, I am thrilled to see the energy levels that students exhibit during these lessons. Equally exciting is the prospect of ADM employees serving as mentors in the upcoming school year at St. Joseph School. I am ecstatic about the opportunities that these mentors can offer to our students to promote STEM, whether serving as advisors or guest instructors.”

Roling added, “The ADM Cares grant for STEM resources is a game changer for St. Joseph School. We are grateful for ADM and its commitment to our community, especially in the area of education.”

The contribution was given through ADM Cares, which helps sustain and strengthen communities where ADM colleagues work, live and operate by directing funding, volunteerism, and industry knowledge to initiatives and organizations that drive meaningful social, economic and environmental progress worldwide.