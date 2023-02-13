The Geneseo Humane Society wants to make furry love connections for Valentine’s Day.

Adoption fees for many animals at the shelter are half off through Valentine’s Day. The pets listed are just a few of the long-term cats and dogs that would love to bring joy to someone this Valentine’s Day, a news release says.

Boots (from Geneseo Humane Society)

Boots has been with the shelter for 672 days. He arrived as a tiny kitten who didn’t even have his eyes open yet. It is no fault of his that he keeps getting overlooked, the release says.

Cashita (photo from Geneseo Humane Society)

Cashita has been at the shelter for 484 days. She often is overlooked because she is on UR food and has to be the only feline in her new home.

Paloma (photo from Geneseo Humane Society)

Paloma has been at the shelter for 371 days. She is also on a special cat food.

Sereniti (photo from Geneseo Humane Society)

Sereniti has been with us for 329 days. She takes time to warm up to new people, so she needs someone who is willing to come in multiple times to earn her trust. Once she trusts you, she will shower you with kisses, the release says.

Kringle (photo from Geneseo Humane Society)

Kringle has been at the shelter for 422 days. He will also cover you in kisses but because he can be picky about his canine friends, he is having a harder time finding a home. He also doesn’t care for cats, the release says.

Dixie Rose (photo from Geneseo Humane Society)

Dixie Rose has been at the shelter for 291 days. She is 100% foxhound. Dixie Rose is a sweet and spunky girl, the release says.

The Humane Society is at 14606 Roos Hill Road, Geneseo. For more information, call 309-944-4868