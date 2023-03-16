If you’ve been thinking about adding a new pet to the family, this is the best time to adopt a furry friend. King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter, the Humane Society of Scott County and the Quad City Animal Welfare Society are all offering adoption specials.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter is having a Spin to Win deal for new pet parents. Prizes include free dog or cat treats, free cat or dog toys, savings on adoption fees and even a free adoption! King’s Harvest is located at 2504 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport. Their hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call (563) 386-3117 or click here for more information.

The Humane Society of Scott County is currently overwhelmed with dogs. They normally can house 71 large dogs, but have 90 large dogs right now, with eight smaller dogs. Some of the dogs are living in wire crates because they don’t have enough space. Adoption fees are $17 through March 26 but on March 17 and 18, fees have been waived thanks to sponsorship from donors. Adoptees who can’t visit during their open hours are encouraged to message the Society, who will work with them to schedule a time that works for everyone. Cat adoption fees are also $17 through the 26th but are waived on March 17th and 18th. Fostering animals is an option for animal lovers who can’t make a permanent commitment. Donations can be made by clicking here. The Humane Society of Scott County is located at 2802 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center’s It’s Your Lucky Day Adoption Special takes place on March 17th and 18th. Adoption fees for all adult animals will be just $13. Make it a lucky day for an animal and yourself by adopting a new fuzzy family member. Check out the animals available for adoption at the QCAWC website. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is located at 724 Second Avenue W. in Milan.