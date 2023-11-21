A man accused by East Moline Police of assaulting one of their officers had a court hearing this morning.

Adrian Rogers made an appearance at a preliminary hearing in Rock Island County Court. Rogers is accused of arson, as well as attempted murder and aggravated battery on a peace officer for an incident on October 24, 2022 where East Moline Police officer William Lind was attacked and critically injured.

Appearing before Judge Frank Fuhr, Rogers pleaded not guilty to all the charges and waived preliminary hearings for both his arson case and his attempted murder/aggravated battery case. He also waived the formal reading of his charges. Rogers asked for both a speedy trial and a jury trial through his public defender, Hany Khoury.

He continues to be held in the Rock Island County Jail on $500,000 bond, 10% applies. His next appearance is on December 22.