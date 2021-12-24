Adult coloring at Davenport Public Library

Davenport Public Library invites you to bring out your colorful side!

Relax and destress with some adult coloring. Color pencils and coloring pages are provided, or bring your own supplies.

Adult coloring is Tuesday, December 28, 2:00 p.m. at the Fairmount branch of the Davenport Public Library, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport. This program is free and best suited for adults. Registration is required here.

This program is offered in person or virtually. Masks are recommended at the library. Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.