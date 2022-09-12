The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department has a new way for adults to act like kids for the day in Douglas Park.

The department’s first Adult Field Day takes place on Saturday, September 24th at Douglas Park, 1601-1625 Martin Luther King Drive in Rock Island. Teams can register online by clicking here no later than Friday, September 16. Registration is $120 per team and includes seven drink tickets. Check-in for registered teams begins at 1:30 p.m. and the event will run from 2-5:30 p.m. Participants must be at least 21 years old and teams must consist of five to seven players with at least two women. A full concession stand will be open. Teams will compete in fun games like human foosball, giant beer pong, cornhole skee-ball races and more.

“Adult Field Day is a throwback to grade school and your favorite field day, but for adults. My intern and I are working hard to produce a bunch of really fun games. Some other cities in the U.S. are having success with similar events and teams are really getting into it with themed outfits and having a blast. We’re excited to bring this event opportunity to Rock Island,” said Sports Recreation Manager Pete Peña.

Email pena.pete@rigov.org with questions or call (309) 732-7275. In case of severe weather, call the rain line at (309) 732-RAIN (7246) the day of the event.