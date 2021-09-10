Adults, kids, can get free bike, helmet safety checks Saturday

Adults and children can receive a free bicycle and helmet safety check for common safety features and fittings from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bike Safety Fest at The Tangled Wood Restaurant, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf.

A Bettendorf Police officer will be at the event to answer questions about safe riding, a news release says. The Bi-State Regional Commission will hand out free Quad City area trails maps and Quad City trails experts will help participants plan rides or hikes. Live music, free raffle prizes, and free Crawford Brewery samples will be featured.

The Bettendorf Trails Committee and The Tangled Wood Restaurant will host the event. For updated weather information, visit here.

The Bettendorf Trails Committee is a city-led body of employees, business leaders, educators and residents. The group;s mission is to promote a safe and healthy community by supporting active lifestyles. The events are family-friendly activities designed to showcase the Bettendorf trails and have participants check out new activities.