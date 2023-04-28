The Moline Public Library invites you to celebrate your love of comics and graphic novels at Free Comic Book Day!

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is the first Saturday in May every year, a single day when participating shops and libraries around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes in, founded on the belief that for every person, there’s a comic book they’ll love! The annual event offers a selection of free titles designed to appeal to a broad range of age levels and tastes.

Pick up and enjoy some free comics, play games, enjoy art made by members of the community and take some fun pictures! Costumes are welcomed and encouraged. This program is meant for all ages, and no sign-up is required.

Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 6, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (or while supplies last) at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St., Moline. For more information, click here.