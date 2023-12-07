Because of pretrial publicity, a trial involving a fatal 2021 accident at Adventureland will have a change of venue from Polk County Court to Scott County Court, according to court documents.

The change of venue ruling on Tuesday comes after an accident on July 3, 2021, on the Raging River ride. A raft on the ride overturned, resulting in the death of 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo and injuries to other members of the Jaramillo family, court documents show.

(OurQuadCities.com)

On June 20 2022, the Jaramillo family, including the Estate of Michael Jaramillo, filed a lawsuit in Polk County (Adventureland is in Altoona, Iowa, which is in Polk County,) demanding a jury trial.

Meanwhile “There has been substantial media coverage in Des Moines and central Iowa regarding the accident, the Raging River ride, Adventureland and its staff, as well as the State’s investigation,” the ruling on the change of venue says.

“Many of these stories included sensationalized headlines regarding the accident and Adventureland’s potential liability,” the ruling says. Adventureland says a change of venue is warranted because “the persistent, pervasive barrage of pretrial media coverage of this matter has rendered it impossible for it to receive a fair and impartial trial in central Iowa.”

“When the coverage is this extensive, it goes beyond simply providing information about the case and presents a concern that potential jurors have formulated opinions as to liability before Adventureland has a chance to present evidence” and “creates a substantial likelihood of prejudice against Adventureland,” the ruling says.

“…the Court concludes that Adventureland has demonstrated a substantial likelihood that a fair and impartial jury cannot be selected in Polk County due to the pretrial publicity surrounding this case,” the ruling says.

The trial is set to begin in March of 2024.