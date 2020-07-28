Advocate for caseworker crime law upset with Illinois House candidate

A Dixon man who’s wife was killed, is upset with an Illinois State Representative candidate, who referenced her in a social media video.

Three years ago, Pam Knight, a DCFS worker was assaulted when she was sent to remove a baby from a home.

She died of her injuries at the hospital.

Since then, her husband Don Knight, has worked to establish Pam’s Law, which would increase jail time for someone who attacks DFSC workers.

State Representative candidate Joan Padilla has different ideas to protect those workers.

In a recent Facebook live video, she addressed the need for more funding, while referencing Pam Knight’s death.

It didn’t sit well with Don Knight who’s been pushing for Pam’s Law since the assault in 2017.

Both Knight and Padilla have a conversation with Local 4.