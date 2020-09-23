Advocates who lost loved one to suicide now lead local prevention organizations

Two local advocates are using their stories of losing a loved one to suicide as a way to end the stigma.

Kevin and Jaime Atwood from East Moline lost their son Foster to suicide in the summer of 2017. Valerie Rumler from Moline lost her grandson Angel in December of 2016.

“He was courageous and brave until he couldn’t be brave anymore,” Atwood said.

These two families, with a shared experience, now lead the two local chapters of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Atwood is the walk chair for the Quad Cities Iowa chapter, and Rumler is the walk chair for the Quad Cities Illinois chapter.

“We want other people to know that they can be brave. They can ask for help. It’s okay to feel the way that they are feeling.”

Advocacy work has helped them heal.

“I didn’t want to get stuck in my grief and not be able to work through it,” Rumler said. “So, that’s why I wanted to educate myself.”

Questions are what Atwood now aims to answer.

“So many young people come up to us and ask us what they can do and how they can help, and honestly that’s what motivates us,” Atwood said. “People are asking for help, and we want to be able to give it to them.”

Their annual Out Of The Darkness walks are now being called an “experience”. People will gather to honor loved ones, learn about community resources and find community.

“Make it fun for your family. It doesn’t have to be sad,” Atwood said.

The memories of their loved ones are what keep them going. Rumler’s grandson Angel loved hunting, being with his family, and music. Atwood’s son Foster was kind, intelligent, and loved the Chicago Cubs.

“I think that’s what keeps me going is the advocacy,” Rumler said.

“I know Foster would want us to keep doing what we’re doing,” Atwood said.

To register for the Quad Cities Iowa Out of the Darkness Experience, click the link here.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

• Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

To find local resources, check out the link here.